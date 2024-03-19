Polls open in Kansas for 2024 Presidential Preference Primary

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Tuesday is the Presidential Preference Primary Election in Kansas.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in line before polls close will be able to vote.

It’s the third time Kansas has used a preference primary — the results of which will be delivered to a political party that, in turn, will assign delegates to candidates at the national convention.

During advance voting in Johnson County, 11,065 voters cast a President Preference Primary ballot, while there have been 2,542 advance votes case in Wyandotte County.

All advance voting ballots also need to be cast by Tuesday to count.

To check your polling location, visit the Kansas Secretary of State’s website.

