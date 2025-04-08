Pope Francis accepts resignation of Archbishop Joseph Naumann of the Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Archbishop Joseph Naumann, 75, from the pastoral governance of the Archdiocese of Kansas City, in Kansas.

Pope Francis has appointed Bishop W. Shawn McKnight of Jefferson City, as his successor.

"As I embrace this new mission, I share both my gratitude for the Diocese of Jefferson City and my great hope for the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas," McKnight posted on social media. "I look forward to meeting the faithful of the archdiocese, learning from you, and walking together in the joy of the Gospel."

Today, I have been called by Pope Francis to serve as the next archbishop of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas.



Naumann also took to social media Tuesday about the announcement.

"I am filled with gratitude that I was given the gift to be able to serve here as archbishop for the past two decades," Naumann wrote. "Thank you to everyone for your prayers and support throughout these 20 years."

The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas is comprised of 12,524 square miles in Kansas, and has a total population of 1,404,470, of which 178,561 are Catholic.

It's been a tragic week within the Archdiocese, as Fr. Arul Carasala, pastor of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Seneca, Kansas, was gunned down at the church last Thursday. A suspect has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

—