Pope Leo XIV's papacy will likely continue predecessor's teachings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 1.4 billion Catholics across the globe were surprised, but pleased, with the Papal Conclave's choice for the new Pope.

"I don’t know of anyone who isn’t quite shocked right now," said Michael Sanem, a faithful Catholic and director of mission and ministry for St. Francis Xavier Parish in Kansas City. "I never thought we’d see an American Pope in my lifetime, let alone one from Chicago, here in the Midwest..."

Jake Weller/KSHB Michael Sanem

The selection, Pope Leo XIV, means a lot more to Sanem, who studied at Chicago's Catholic Theological Union.

"When I heard Leo, I perked up," he said. "Then an American, American from Chicago, I said, 'I think he went to my grad school."' I'm just sort of stunned and overjoyed."

Alessandra Tarantino/AP Cardinal Robert Prevost appears on the central loggia of St. Peter's Basilica after being chosen the 267th Pope of the Roman Catholic Church. He chose the name, Pope Leo XIV.

Catholics across the globe were filled with anticipation for the announcement of the new Pope's. For local Catholic leaders, Leo was a bold choice that symbolizes the future direction of the church.

"The last guy to have that name, Leo XIII, was the man who really initiated or really emphasized the idea about faith in action," explained Fr. Don Farnan of St. Xavier Parish.

Pope Leo XIII introduced modern Catholic social teaching, prioritizing human dignity, the common good, helping the poor and marginalized, and care for creation.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Pope Leo XIII is seen in the undated photo. He served as head of the Catholic Church from 1878 to 1903. (AP Photo)

Those teachings were enthusiastically adopted by the late Pope Francis.

A name that symbolizes missionary ministry will continue to be taught and practiced throughout the Catholic Church.

"The message is, 'roll up our sleeves, get our hands dirty, live the faith, walk with those in need,"' Farnan said. "Have one hand that reaches up to God and have another hand that reaches out to the poor. I think that notion of social justice is pretty key, because it makes it more relevant to younger Catholics."

Jake Weller/KSHB Fr. Don Farnan

A report from Crisis Magazine, based on a Pew Research study, found that only 19% of Americans self-identify as Catholic. That's down from 24% in 2007.

Fr. Farnan says in history, much of the decline and increase in Catholicism around the world revolves around the Pope and how their teachings can cause believers to leave the church.

Jake Weller/KSHB

Fr. Don told KSHB 41 he see's Pope Leo XIV being a global leader, similar to the teachings of Pope John Paul the Great, who often spoke about the northern and southern hemispheres.

"I think when we talk about the Americas, I think Pope Leo is going to be dynamic in that dual citizenship of the northern hemisphere and the southern hemisphere," he said.

Re-instilling faith in homes across the United States could stem from Modern Catholic Social Teaching.

Markus Schreiber/AP People gather in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.

"We [USA] have so many gifts but it seems our faith is fading," Fr. Farnan said. "And can we bring back that faith, can we re-instill that in the lives of people, and particularly young people?"

Ask Sanem what he saw during the Thursday's announcement, and he saw people from numerous cultures and groups across the world.

It's a symbol, he believes is where the church is going in the future.

"We are a church that knows where it is, stands," Sanem added. "...it’s arms are open wide, to all people."

Andrew Medichini/AP White smoke billows from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel during the conclave to elect a new pope, at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa asked Fr. Don what advice he would have for the new church leader.

He says the best advice he received from a bishop was to stay out of the way.

"Get out of the way. Let God run that," Parish said. "Let the Holy Spirit guide it. I think that’s the advice I would give to any leader," I think Pope Leo is saavy enough to understand that... he might be thinking, 'God, why me?'... but, I think he will let the Holy Spirit guide the church."