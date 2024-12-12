Population increase leads to more crime in Platte County, Missouri

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — Rising crime numbers affect many areas in the metro, including Platte County, Missouri, which has seen an increase in crime as more people move into the county.

“Platte County, and I'll just preface it, is the largest growing, fastest growing county in Missouri," Mark Gibson first assistant prosecuting attorney in Platte County, said. "We've had about a 20% growth rate in the past 10 years. So with growth of population, it becomes increasing crime."

The county recently held its annual meeting and reported an increase this year in some types of crimes and a decrease in others.

“We are having a lot of theft, a lot of auto thefts, things like that," Gibson said. "But I think the one thing that we have seen, and I've been the first assistant here for over 20 years, the one thing that we have seen that we did not see, say, 10, 15 years ago, is violence relating to drugs."

Felony charges were up, with 696 felony cases filed in 2024, compared to 661 in 2023.

The number of misdemeanor charges filed dropped this year to 7,754.

There were 8,028 misdemeanor charges filed in 2023.

The biggest concern for prosecutors, police, and the sheriff's department is homicide cases.

The prosecutor's office is working on 21 pending homicide cases.

"That's the most that I can remember," Gibson said. "Yeah, we used to have probably two to three a year. There are years where I remember we did not have a homicide in Platte County, back in 2005, 2006," said Gibson.

County officials acknowledge the need for more law enforcement officers.

“I know law enforcement, they're a little short on, they're short on people, kind of, and it kind of creates a problem," Gibson said. "But I think we're seeing that rebound a little bit."

The prosecutor's office is working to decrease the backlog of cases.

“One thing that I know that we need to do, and I think we're improving, but it takes a joint effort by people, is resolving cases more expeditiously," Gibson said. "COVID, as you know, created an entire huge backlog of cases."

Gibson said it's important for people who live and work in Platte County to feel safe.

“I want my neighbors to feel they're living in a good community and when I see my neighbors or friends or just, you know, anyone who has been a victim of crime and things like that, you know, it bothers me and, you know, I just want to make sure that they feel like they are living in the best place they can," Gibson said.

