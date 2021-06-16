Postal worker risks life to warn KCMO apartment residents of fire in building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A postal worker risked his life Tuesday night to warn residents of a fire inside their Kansas City, Missouri, apartment building.

A fire department official told 41 Action News at the scene in the 5200 block of Independence Avenue that the postal worker ran inside the three-story building and knocked on doors to alert residents to the fire.

Crews arrived about 6:55 p.m. and reported fire coming from the building and residents making their way out of the burning structure.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters quickly got inside the building and knocked down the flames.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to help residents with temporary shelter and other needs.

The postal worker left the scene and 41 Action News was not able to get his name.