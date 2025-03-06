Potential closure of federal buildings in Kansas City could hurt more than federal workers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The General Securities Administration originally named four federal buildings in Kansas City that could be closed.

The list included the Richard Bolling Federal Building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

However, on Wednesday morning, the original list was removed and replaced with this statement:

"We are identifying buildings and facilities that are not core to government operations, or non-core properties, for disposal. Selling ensures that taxpayer dollars are no longer spent on vacant or underutilized federal spaces. Disposing of these assets helps eliminate costly maintenance and allows us to reinvest in high-quality work environments that support agency missions."

Angelica Galvan and her husband have parked their food truck, La Hamburguesa Loca, near the federal building for six years.

They serve employees of the Jackson County Courthouse, Kansas City, Missouri, City Hall, and the Bolling Building.

"One of them is, like, he calls almost every day, 'Hey, you come to the courthouse and I’m going to buy some tacos and Juaritos,'" Galvan said.

Cold days are slow, but losing a building with paying customers is worse.

Galvan said, thankfully, her business would continue.

"When the summer comes, we have another few spots to go and sell for lunches," she said.

Commercial Real Estate Brokers Ross and Hank Simpson said Kansas City has seen big office spaces open up like this in the market before. They said it could be good for other businesses.

"In a couple of these markets, like Kansas City, Kansas, that doesn’t have a lot of space in that market, that building will help create some opportunities for companies up in those areas maybe to get into a little bit nicer building," Ross Simpson said.

KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan covers development across the Kansas City area. Share your story idea with Caroline.

