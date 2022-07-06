Power outage impacts Odessa, Missouri amid Excessive Heat Warning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An outage has left residents of Odessa, Missouri, without power Wednesday morning, according to a spokesperson with the city of Odessa.

A Facebook post from the city said that the outage began in the early morning between the Evergy substation on 9th Street and the Odessa substation on Dryden Street.

"Both organizations deployed immediately to begin assessing the issue and the damage caused to the infrastructure," the post said.

The city said the cause of the outage is not known and there is not yet an estimated time for when power will be restored.

The outage comes amid an Excessive Heat Warning in Odessa. The city says New Horizons Presbyterian Church at 4266 MO-131 in Odessa will be opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday as a cooling center to those in need of a place to stay. Berry Acres event center at 6825 MO-131 has also opened for those in need.

"We assure you that both the City of Odessa and Evergy are working diligently along with many of our partners to restore power as quickly as possible. With the heat expected today, public safety and the safety of our crews is of the utmost importance," the city said in the statement.

The City of Odessa also said its phone system is down at this time and that the city will answer calls when it is able to.

