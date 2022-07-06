You guessed it, hot and humid again

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through Thursday along and south of I-70 where heat indices will reach 105°-110°. North of I-70 there is a Heat Advisory, which means a few degrees cooler.

Wednesday: Hot and humid conditions with an afternoon shower or storm possible.. Wind: S 5-10 mph High: 95° Heat Index: 105°-110°

Tonight: Chance of a shower or thunderstorm after midnight, especially in northern MO and KS. Wind: S 5-15 mph. Low: 77°

Thursday: The high heat continues with high humidity and sunshine with the chance of an afternoon storm. Wind: ESE 5-15 mph. High: 97° Heat Index: 105°-110°

Friday: Bit of a break from the heat with the chance of a shower or storm. Wind: N 5-15 mph Low: 74° High: 89° Heat Index: 105°-110°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

