De Soto community turns out for KSHB 41 listening session

KSHB 41 News held a community listening session Wednesday evening at Force of Nature Brewing in De Soto, Kansas.

The event was the first of KSHB’s new series, Let’s Talk, where we come to your community to hear your thoughts, concerns and story ideas.

De Soto community members spoke about the small town’s expansion as the city prepares for the opening of the Panasonic electric vehicle battery plant, which is expected to open in the spring.

Kathy Harding’s Lenexa home borders De Soto. She said she’s excited about the growth in the area.

“Bringing in a new plant, getting the roads widened on K-10, so it’s all a good thing; growth is good,” Harding said.

Other attendees included De Soto natives, city leaders, retirees and future residents.

“We appreciate the ability to share our feelings and our thoughts about what it’s like to live here,” said Diane Kehres, De Soto resident.

Force of Nature Brewing owner Lindsay Waller emphasized the importance of allowing space for conversations about the varying feelings surrounding the changes coming to De Soto.

“I wasn’t sure what would happen tonight; I’m very pleased,” Waller said. “I’m so happy to see so many people come out and so many different groups at different tables, and everyone just sharing and talking together. It’s just very lovely.”

KSHB reporters Olivia Acree, Alyssa Jackson and Elyse Schoenig took note of the topics attendees raised at the event. They plan to implement those ideas in future Powering Change coverage.

“I feel like you ladies really heard what we were saying, and you’re taking an interest; that’s so important,” Kehres said.

Thank you to everyone who came out to the event. Stay tuned, KSHB’s next Let’s Talk session will be announced at a later date.

