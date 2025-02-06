De Soto leaders listen to community ahead of Panasonic’s opening

This story is part of an ongoing series, Powering Change: Panasonic and De Soto. If you'd like to share your excitement or concerns about the electric vehicle battery plant, you can do so here.

Around the time Panasonic announced its new development in De Soto in 2022, the city conducted a survey to ask residents how they were feeling.

The city came back with a similar survey this winter as Panasonic nears its opening date.

“What we've been trying to do is to create a government that reflects what the people that live in the city want,” said De Soto Mayor Rick Walker. “We're doing the things that people want us to do, that [they] think we should be doing and moving things in the direction that is good for everybody."

Olivia Acree/KSHB Rick Walker, De Soto Mayor

The Panasonic electric vehicle battery plant is the largest economic project in Kansas history.

It promised to help De Soto grow, which some people have mixed opinions on.

Panasonic is helping fund local schools, fire services and city projects, an outcome Charles Miller is pleased with and wants to see continue.

“We moved out here originally because of the school district," Miller said. "We thought we wanted some land and we wanted a good school district, and that's why we picked to come out this way. Anything that will help the school district is a good thing.”

Tim Hellhake Charles Miller, De Soto Resident

The plant is also helping bring new business to local shops, with sales going up 128% in the past year.

“This strip right here, 10 years ago, I wouldn't have thought it would come back if something hadn't [happened] like Panasonic," Miller said. "I don't think this strip would've survived. The more they can get investment in this little strip here, I think the better off it would be for the city."

On the other hand, residents are concerned about traffic and a busier city.

“The news that it was gonna bring 1000s of people, we thought we were getting away from the city a little bit, and so that was probably initially a little disappointing,” said Rhonda Mazlumian, De Soto resident.

Tim Hellhake Rhonda Mazlumian, De Soto resident

The city plans to use the survey results to help plan for growth.

“We'll use this to maybe enhance or change the way we're providing services out of City Hall,” Walker said.

The city will release the survey results at Thursday’s City Council meeting.

