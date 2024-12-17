Prairie Village appoints 8th police chief, will start in new year

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Prairie Village will start the new year with a new chief of police.

Deputy Chief Eric McCullough was unanimously appointed by city council at Monday evening's meeting.

He started his career with the city 22 years ago and worked his way up the ranks through many departments.

McCullough will be the city's eighth police chief. He knows several of the city's prior chiefs and acknowledged he'll have big shoes to fill.

"I think Chief Roberson set us on a good path," McCullough said. "We do a lot of good training. I want to focus on training and internal leadership development. Over the past few years, hiring and retaining officers has been difficult."

McCullough will take on police coverage of two cities because of Prairie Village's longstanding contract with Mission Hills.

The city of Mission Hills pays a portion of Prairie Village's police budget.

The current chief, Byron Roberson, will transition to Johnson County Sheriff in the new year.

McCullough will start as the new chief on Jan. 2, 2024.

