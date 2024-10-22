Prairie Village City Council votes to ban short-term rentals under 30 days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prairie Village became the latest city in the region to pass an ordinance geared toward limiting short-term rentals.

By a 10-2 vote Monday night, the Prairie Village City Council approved an ordinance that requires the city’s rental license program to have a minimum duration of 30 days.

Monday’s vote was the end point of a handful of discussions on the topic in 2024.

Short-term rental units — such as Airbnb, VRBO and others — are required to maintain a rental license to operate in the city and to renew the $77 license annually.

In researching the issue, city staff estimated roughly 30 properties operate as short-term rentals, with more than 800 properties as long-term rental properties.

The new limitation on short-term rentals is set to take effect Nov. 1, 2025.

The city hopes the process gives short-term rental owners an opportunity to work through any existing bookings and to determine how to operate after the new ordinance takes effect.

The ordinance establishes a $500 fine for each day a property operates in violation of the ordinance and prohibits the city from granting the property owner a rental permit in the following year.

