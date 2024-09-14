Prairie Village leaders discuss guest tax for short term rentals ahead of World Cup

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers portions of Johnson County, including Overland Park, Shawnee and Mission. If you have a story idea to share, send Alyssa an email to alyssa.jackson@kshb.com.

In preparation for the FIFA World Cup being in the Kansas City-area in 2026, Prairie Village is the most recent governing body to discuss short-term vacation rentals.

Some council members, according to city administrator Nickie Lee, want decisions made before the international competition in case there are opportunities for extra revenue.

"Should they regulate them more? We discussed banning them. The most current conversation was whether to apply a transient guest tax to stays at short term rentals," Lee said.

In general, Lee says Prairie Village has been discussing potential regulations for years.

The city has 30 vacation rentals, which could be on platforms like Airbnb or VRBO.

While the city hasn't received many formal complaints, they think it's time to change how they do business.

Lee said: "It's kind of a fairness thing in Prairie Village. Why would we charge this for hotel stays but not for short term rentals? If we're allowed to do it, why wouldn't we do it?"

They already apply a transient guest tax to their only hotel in the city, The Inn at Meadowbrook. The guest tax only applies to the person staying there.

The tax brought in $360,387 in 2023 and $296,488 in 2022.

A breakdown in the city's agenda shows the funds last year were allocated toward parks and special events.

However, according to the city, revenue from the tax could also be used to fund economic development and tourism.

STVR listers won't feel the tax, just as it works with the hotel, it will only apply to people booking their property.

An Airbnb owner with properties in Lenexa and Prairie Village isn't fully on board with another fee.

"I think everyone would feel the same," said Nick Fuchs, an Airbnb owner. "Tax, tax, tax, tax, tax, that's all that happens anymore."

Fuchs pointed out there are several taxes and fees that already apply to guests.

After a check on Airbnb's website for listings in Prairie Village, a breakdown shows what the city, county and state could receive from a stay.

Lee said a transient guest tax is common in many communities, but that's not a reason Fuchs thinks council members should base their decision on.

He said: "Why are we even talking about this? Are we just copycats of those around us?"

Prairie Village council members are still in the discussion stage of this idea. Exact details have not been determined.

Council will have another discussion on the guest tax on Monday at 6pm.

