Prairie Village discusses proposed YMCA partnership for multi-million dollar community center

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers portions of Johnson County, including neighborhoods in Overland Park, Shawnee and Mission. Share your story idea with Alyssa.

At least 320 people attended one of two sessions Tuesday evening about a proposed community center and new Johnson County Library in Prairie Village.

The center would be a first in Prairie Village; the city's project team said it will be located on 10 acres of site development in Harmon Park.

The YMCA will partner with the city and operate the center.

The estimated cost is $55 million. With interest accruing over the years, the investment could cost $92 million.

Credit: BNIM

Voters are being told to expect a 5/8-cent to 3/4-cent sales tax increase so the city can repay bonds for the project.

While the YMCA is a partner, their contribution in the deal is still being negotiated.

"We have a library and YMCA — two facilities that have been here a long time and need to make decisions on their futures," said Keith Bredehoeft, public works director for the city of Prairie Village. "I think Prairie Village is looking at doing their due diligence to make sure there’s a path to keep those in Prairie Village. If there’s not, maybe there’s not."

The meeting at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center was the last of several public meetings in the "study phase" of the project.

The city has also solicited feedback through a survey and reported most people who responded were in favor of a community center.

Credit: BNIM

Even still, there are some residents who don't think a community center belongs in Prairie Village because there are plenty of facilities surrounding them.

"I just think they approached it to get what they want, not what the residents want," said Karen Gibbons, who lives in Prairie Village. "That's a problem."

There are also concerns with the city partnering with the YMCA due to the organization's Prairie Village facility losing money.

Marsha Ratzel, who also lives in Prairie Village, said she wants the city to research the Y's track record of maintaining their facility and memberships.

"In recent times, the facility hasn’t been as successful as it historically has, it’'s an aging facility," Bredehoeft said. "I think that’s why they’re looking for partners to expand that and make it a top notch facility."

The city would also be at risk of lowering their AAA credit rating with the project.

"Anytime the city sells bonds, there is a credit rating attached after you get done with that," Bredehoeft said. "Prairie Village has always had the highest rating it could have. It’s something council will have to evaluate if they want to affect that or not."

KSHB 41

There were mixed feelings about the library after the meeting. Some residents don't think enough people use it to build a new one. Other residents think it's time for a change.

According the Johnson County Library's board, they've already allocated funding for a new library and there won't be any tax increase for that project.

"I'm not such a die-hard supporter of building another [community center]," Ratzel said. "In regard to the library, I've been going there since it opened in 1963 — it's desperately needed."

There's still time left for decisions to be made.

The library board and city council still have to negotiate terms on a property transfer and discuss whether the facility will move to Harmon Park.

The community center isn’t a done deal either.

City council will have to approve the general plan and then there could be a public vote, possibly by mail-in ballot, in 2025.

