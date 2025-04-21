Prairie Village pastor reacts to death of Pope Francis

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — The bells at St. Ann Catholic Church rang Monday in honor of Pope Francis.

Father Mitchel Zimmerman is the Prairie Village church's pastor. He said it was a sad but beautiful day to remember Francis and reflect on what he did within the Catholic Church.

"He does not see the world in political terms, who’s in or out, right or wrong, better or worse," Zimmerman said. "And he hates the superficial judgments we make about each other. He’s just very interested in people."

Francis was known as "the people's Pope." He changed many lives, including Zimmerman's.

Zimmerman said Francis' influence was felt especially during his time serving at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Lawrence.

"I remember thinking about, 'How do I want to reach the students at KU?'" he said. "Just his example inspired me that don’t go for the insiders. You know, go and try to reach the lost and the outsiders."

While some criticized Francis' unpredictable nature, Zimmerman admired it. He said the Pope was not progressive but rather personal.

"To not be afraid of people who think differently or live differently than us, but to go out and make a relationship with them," Zimmerman said.

On Easter Monday, Zimmerman said the significance of the day the Pope died is no coincidence.

"I see God’s hand in all of it," he said. "He did not have to appear in the crowd or to greet people, but he kinda died with his boots on just wanting to empty himself in love."

Zimmerman said he'd like to see another forward thinker become the next Pope.

"Because Jesus, I think, is always inviting the church forward in history, not back to it, an old time, or not just to stay status quo. But how do we move forward?" Zimmerman said.

In a few weeks, the St. Ann bells will toll not in tragedy but in celebration of a new papal leader.

