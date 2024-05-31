Prairie Village residents file 9th recall petition against mayor, district attorney signs off

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — In the past 15 years in Johnson County, Prairie Village is only the second city to get the district attorney's approval for a recall petition.

Residents filed a recall petition in an effort to remove Prairie Village Mayor Eric Mikkelson.

They claim he used public money to pay a consulting firm against taxpayers who were trying to remove him from office last year.

In a letter from Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe, his office found the petitioners had sufficient legal grounds to move forward, stating "it's a crime to misuse and spend public funds for private political purposes".

"One of the questions people ask is, 'Do we analyze whether or not the factors supporting a recall are true or not?' That is not my job," Howe said.

The recent petition is the ninth submitted to the DA's office from Prairie Village residents since last April.

The others didn't receive approval because of formatting or language.

Mikkelson was unavailable for an interview but shared a statement with KSHB 41.

The allegations in the petition are false. There was no wrongdoing, misconduct or misuse of city funds.



As to the false allegations, the District Attorney stated that he “does not pass on the credibility of the allegations…[and] does not determine the truth or falsity of the allegations." In other words, any three residents can fabricate misconduct allegations to start a political recall.



Beyond the personal destructive impact to me and my family, there are sad collateral impacts for all from these abusive smear tactics.



They erode local democracy's ability to function, consume time and resources from our city and diminish our ability to focus on our core issues - public safety, police, streets, parks and infrastructure. These tactics discourage volunteer public service, waste taxpayer dollars, damage staff morale and divide the community.



In addition, this particular petition seeks to deter your local government from communicating with its residents about city processes and policies. Effective, professional communication is another core function of good government, especially when facing disinformation.



Over 94% of Prairie Village voters voted for me to serve. I will need help from courageous residents ready to stand up now against sown chaos and lies.



We can have different policy opinions. This toxic character assassination, however, threatens the best part of Prairie Village, namely the friendly, mutually respectful fabric of our social and civic community.



Edward Greim, an attorney representing the citizens, showed KSHB 41 emails that are also displayed on a website created to gain support for the petition.

The emails reveal a consulting firm called Shockey may have been involved in assisting the city with handling the petition.

Greim also obtained invoices from Shockey during the time emails were exchanged with city officials that amounted to more than $10,000.

"They [the residents] were surprised to learn that the city was actually using taxpayer resources against the taxpayers," Greim said.

Ultimately, the final decision on whether the claims are justified won't be up to anyone but voters in Prairie Village.

"There's no need for this to be a bitter or adversarial process," Greim said. "This is a 12,000 person jury essentially to review facts and make a decision by signing the petition and casting a vote."

The mayor has a right to appeal the petition. The group efforting a recall must get 4,000 signatures from registered voters before it can be included on November's ballot.

