‘Precautionary’ boil water advisory issued Monday in Pleasant Hill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A precautionary boil water advisory was issued Monday, June 16, for residents in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.

City officials began notifying customers in Pleasant Hill and PWSD No. 1 about the advisory Monday afternoon.

The advisory was issued due to recent pump house improvements.

Monday’s advisory does not include PWSD No. 5 water customers.

City officials say the advisory will likely remain in place for the next 48 to 72 hours.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will conduct testing of the water and notify the city with the all-clear.

KSHB 41 News reporter Abby Dodge was in Pleasant Hill last month to learn about the city’s work to improve its water lines.

Officials launched a $10 million water infrastructure improvement project in April 2024.

“Fixing a water system, overhauling a water system, is a lot like a puzzle,” Mayor John King said in May. “You can’t do everything at once.”

Pleasant Hill begins water line improvements after years of emergencies