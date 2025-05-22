Pleasant Hill begins water line improvements after years of emergencies

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — Pleasant Hill residents are seeing slow progress on water infrastructure improvements after approving a $10 million bond in April of 2024 to fix the city's aging system.

For a city less than 8.5 square miles, Pleasant Hill has experienced almost annual water emergencies where parts of the city are left without water.

The city’s mayor said he’s a bit superstitious when it comes to discussing past problems.

"I hate talking about water emergencies, just because I don't want to make it happen," said Pleasant Hill Mayor John King.

King guided the city through creating a plan to rehabilitate its water system, which is more than 100-years-old in some places.

"Fixing a water system, overhauling a water system is a lot like a puzzle," King said. "You can't do everything at once."

The $10 million bond was approved by voters in April 2024. However, just two months later, another water emergency prompted a boil advisory that lasted for days.

"It's a common occurrence anymore," said Pleasant Hill resident Michael Curry last year.

I reported on this emergency one year ago and wanted to know how the city is spending millions of voter-approved dollars.

King said the city has conducted inspections and satellite scans to find problem areas. They are working to replace lines, overhaul water pumps and renovate the water tower.

"It's not as quick as we need it to be, but it's the system you have to do," said King.

The mayor emphasized that while progress is being made, residents should remain patient.

"$10 million revenue bond is a huge first step. And it takes time and we are working on it,” said King. “Not saying there won't be water line breaks, won't even promise there won't be another emergency. But it just takes time to do that.”

The city has a five-year-plan approved by the state of Missouri. Updating the water infrastructure will be an ongoing priority for many years to come.

