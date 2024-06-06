Pleasant Hill is improving its water system; a leak discovered Wednesday night gives added urgency

PLEASANT HILL, Mo — Residents in Pleasant Hill woke up Thursday morning to a message from the city, asking them to restrict their water use for emergencies only.

The city is now under a boil advisory .

Pleasant Hill staffers learned about a drastic reduction in water levels at the city’s water tower late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

For hours, crews tried to figure out why the levels were dangerously low. Thursday afternoon the city said it believed crews found the source of the leak, in a line outside of the water tower.

Abby Dodge/KSHB Water flows down a Pleasant Hill, Missouri, street on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Pleasant Hill Mayor John King knows his residents are fatigued.

“This isn’t new,” King said. “[It] doesn’t mean that it’s the way we want things. It’s just going to take time to make that turn.”

King assured his constituents, long-term relief is on the way. Residents approved a proposition in April by almost 75% to repair the city’s aging system.

“You know, as we went through it I told people that just because we pass it doesn't mean that we are going to fix it overnight,” King said.

Abby Dodge/KSHB Pleasant Hill, Missouri, Mayor John King talks about his city's water infrastructure on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Through the sounds of sawing and water seeping up from the ground, city residents seemed understanding of what they’re up against. The city accepted help from surrounding agencies and municipalities to fix main breaks and other issues around the city.

“Typical Midwest mentality,” siad resident Michael Curry. “Deal with the situation, everyone comes to help, get through it and move on.”

Residents living in Pleasant Hill in need of bottled water can pick up a case from the Cass County Health Department outside of the Pleasant Hill pool. The city said the water distribution area will be in place until the boil water advisory is over.

