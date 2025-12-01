Preparations underway in Kansas City for incoming snow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Preparations are already underway throughout the Kansas City area for the first snow of the season.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 1.

Around 1” to 3” is expected in the metro, with 4” possible in a few spots.

UPDATE, 7 p.m. | Kansas City, Missouri, officials will detail the city’s operations, treatment plans and impacts on residents in an 8 p.m. news conference. KSHB 41 is sending a crew and will provide updates.

Kansas City, Kansas, confirmed crews will report at 7:30 a.m. Monday to begin treatment. Those crews will treat Hot Routes — major roadways that serve hospitals, schools and emergency responders — before tending to neighborhoods and roads that connect residential areas to major roadways.

Lenexa crews will also report Monday morning prepared to work 12-hour shifts to help treat and plow streets.

Leawood's snow team plans to begin monitoring conditions in the morning, treating areas as needed. At noon, the second shift will arrive to ensure “full, continuous coverage throughout the storm,” the city said in a news release.

On the Missouri side, Lee’s Summit started road treatment Sunday morning, with plans to continue into the evening.

All cities are asking drivers to exercise caution, especially as the snow begins to stick to bridges and overpasses.

