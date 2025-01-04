Preparing your car ahead of Kansas City's winter storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo — While many are stocking up on groceries ahead of the winter storm this weekend, don't forget to also prepare your car.

It's crucial to have all the essential items inside your vehicle ahead of major weather. Here are some essential car preparation tips AAA says to consider.



Ensure good battery health : Starting your vehicle and driving for 15-20 minutes close to home every other day during extreme cold temperatures can ensure your battery charges and has enough power to start your vehicle.

: Starting your vehicle and driving for 15-20 minutes close to home every other day during extreme cold temperatures can ensure your battery charges and has enough power to start your vehicle. Check tires and air pressure: When temperatures drop so does the air pressure on your tires. Check that your car has a spare tire and keep it properly inflated in case you need it.

When temperatures drop so does the air pressure on your tires. Check that your car has a spare tire and keep it properly inflated in case you need it. Check wiper blades and fluid: Make sure windshield wiper blades are in good condition and the wiper fluid is full.

AAA also recommends drivers to keep emergency kit items in your vehicle.

Some of those items:



Ice Scraper

Jumper cables

Bags of sand and salt

Flashlight

First aid kit

Emergency roadside kit

Extra socks, gloves, hats, jacket, blanket

Snacks and water

Preparing early will allow you to go grab any last-minute items ahead of the storm. __

