Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

President Joe Biden to visit Kansas City next week

Will promote $1 trillion infrastructure law
items.[0].image.alt
Susan Walsh/AP
President-elect Joe Biden announces his choice for several positions in his administration during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Joe Biden
Posted at 12:34 PM, Dec 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-04 13:34:29-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — President Joe Biden will visit the Kansas City area next week White House officials confirmed to KSHB 41 News.

Biden will visit to promote $1 trillion bipartisan bill which he signed into law on Nov. 15.

The White House officials said Biden will visit on Wednesday but didn't immediately provide any other details on a location or time.

Biden last visited Kansas City in March 2020 while he was campaigning.

Officials told KSHB 41 News more information on Biden's visit is forthcoming.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Season of Hope Toy Drive