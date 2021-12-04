President Joe Biden to visit Kansas City next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — President Joe Biden will visit the Kansas City area next week White House officials confirmed to KSHB 41 News.

Biden will visit to promote $1 trillion bipartisan bill which he signed into law on Nov. 15.

The White House officials said Biden will visit on Wednesday but didn't immediately provide any other details on a location or time.

Biden last visited Kansas City in March 2020 while he was campaigning.

Officials told KSHB 41 News more information on Biden's visit is forthcoming.