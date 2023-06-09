Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

KC Pride 2023 festivities combine celebration with visibility for LGBTQ+ community

KC Pride
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB
Some in the Kansas City metro hope to ride the momentum of change following the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark decision extending protections against workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
KC Pride
Posted at 5:52 PM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 19:16:29-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pride festivities this weekend in Kansas City are as much about celebration as they are about visibility for the LGBTQ+ community.

"It really means showing up," said David Brinkerhoff, the owner of Fountain Haus, a beacon of pride in Kansas City. "Right now, it's so important with what's happening in our country and the divisiveness and all the hate that's going on, it's time for us to really show our pride, be visible. Come see the community, our community, and see how much love we have."

The LGBTQ+ community will be out celebrating this weekend with a parade Saturday in Westport and a festival through the weekend at Theis Park.

"Realize that they see themselves in someone else who might identify with them," Brinkerhoff said. "And it's so important for us to be those role models."

The founder of transoutloud.com, April Marshall, said visibility is a huge part of Pride.

"To see people higher and higher profile that are transgender, it inspires me and I hope that I can inspire others to be who they truly are," she said.

Marshall said KC Pride 2023 is a chance for people to see they aren't alone.

"Give yourself the opportunity to be around community and to meet others, to see what's out there and to celebrate yourself," Marshall said.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app