Pro X offers internships to hundreds of Kansas City youth, teaches necessary life skills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of youth in Kansas City, Missouri, are using their time wisely this summer, interning with over 120 employers across the Kansas City area through a program called Pro X.

Students have to apply, go through a hiring process and be selected for the five-week program.

One of the students participating is 14-year-old Jackson Lewis, who says he has a few career plans he's thinking about, and this program is helping him clear a path to meet them.

“Entrepreneurship and if not law, then real estate,” Lewis said.

Lewis is working with five other teens at a Kansas City business called Clvr World, where he says he is learning the necessary skills for his future career goals.

“Being able to interact with people, being able to talk to people — sales experience is definitely important with what I want to do,” Lewis said.

Clvr World is clothing line owned and operated by Clark Rooseveltte, a local entrepreneur who says he is trying to leave his mark on the lives of these teens.

“I’m not just here to show them how to make shirts, I’m here to show them how to navigate through life," Rooseveltte said. "So they’ll take what I'm giving them, and they will go a create paths for other people to create opportunity, make money for other people, help other people make money and make a life — an abundant life.”

Throughout the next five weeks, Rooseveltte says he will be working with students on different skills including setting up shop, inventory and interacting with customers.

Michael Robins, executive director at Pro X, says this program is important for breaking barriers that impact youth in our community.

“It’s about opportunity, access and opening doors for students who may not other wise have the opportunity,” Robins said. "It’s more of an experience, and educating them as to who they are as a worker and as a intern, and to help them learn and grow in a real world situation.”

Leaving the program with a $1,250 dollar stipend, high school credits and life skills, these teens are getting an opportunity to plan a great future.

"I’m putting them in my legacy to help them build upon theirs,” Rooseveltte said.

Lewis said he's grateful to be able to gain the experience.

“I’m definitely grateful to be a part of this, because there is a lot of kids that either don't have the opportunity, or just haven't taken the opportunity," he said. "Just the experience and the money — it’s just a great thing."

—