Project to cap I-670 in downtown Kansas City to be named after former U.S. Senator

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt was instrumental in helping local and state officials secure federal funding for the more than $200 million cap over Interstate 670 in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

For his efforts, officials announced Friday that the cap - which will feature a park, green space and other public amenities, will be named Roy Blunt Luminary Park.

“The determination of Kansas City, Downtown Council, and Port KC to create an extraordinary public space in the middle of Downtown is something that I’ve been pleased to be a part of,” Blunt said in a release Friday. “I was lucky to get to represent Missouri and Kansas City in the U.S. Senate and as Missouri’s Secretary of State. This park will reconnect communities and be another place that helps define Kansas City as one of America’s great cities. It is truly an honor to be associated with this park, and Abby and my family join me in our appreciation.”

The project aims to construct a 5.5-acre urban park over a four-block stretch of I-670, reconnecting the Central Business District with the Crossroads Arts District.

The South Loop Project is a collaborative effort involving the City of Kansas City, Port KC, and the Downtown Council. More information about the project is available online.

The announcement was made during the Downtown Council's 2025 annual luncheon.

"The Roy Blunt Luminary Park stands as a tribute to Senator Blunt’s deep ties to family, community, and public service,” Bill Dietrich, president and CEO of the Downtown Council of Kansas City, said Friday. “His lifelong commitment to bringing people together and improving the lives of others is reflected in this transformative space—one that will serve as a lasting legacy for Kansas City, fostering connection, inspiration, and a brighter future.”

