Firm helps Jackson County create website to 'debunk misinformation' about property assessment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A public relations firm helping Jackson County navigate this year's property assessment process announced a new website Monday to "help debunk misinformation."

The site, jacoassessmentfacts.com, says it seeks to provide "facts and shareable information" as the county's taxpayers navigate this year's property valuation process.

Among the misinformation claims deemed "illegal" include a June 28, 2023 letter from Jackson County Legislator Manuel Abarca in which he called for a "flat real property tax rate increase of 15 percent" from 2019 valuations.

The website also references a claim in which a Jackson County property owner claimed a shed on her property had been valued at $35,000 as "false" and offered an explanation to why it labeled the report as such.

For the last several weeks, appeal workshops across the county have been packed with taxpayers seeking more information about the appeals process.

In response, the county announced it would extend the deadline for people to appeal their assessment until July 31, instead of the original date of July 10.

