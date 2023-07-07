Jackson County residents now have until July 31 to appeal property assessments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County residents hoping to appeal their property tax assessments now have until July 31.

On Friday afternoon, the Jackson County Board of Equalization (BOE) voted to extend the deadline, which was originally set for July 10.

At least 22,000 Jackson County residents have already submitted their appeals as of Wednesday after receiving assessments that skyrocketed.

Residents can file an appeal by visiting this link or calling (877)-895-9675.

The BOE will begin holding property valuation appeal hearings on Monday, July 10.

In addition, the Jackson County Assessor's Office will no longer accept walk-ins for property value assessments.

Only virtual appointments will be accepted, which can be made by calling (877)-895-9675.

—