Proposed Blue Springs development will not move forward after city council vote fails

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire .

A proposed housing development that would have brought 218 single-family homes to an area east of SE Wyatt and SE Litchford Roads in Blue Springs will not move forward.

Monday night, the Blue Springs City Council did not approve the Sullivan Ranch development at its meeting.

The final vote was 4-3 on the second reading of the ordinance, which means it failed to get approval from a two-thirds majority of the council.

A two-thirds majority was required by a protest petition that nearby residents had successfully submitted.

The area was identified in Blue Springs' 2014 comprehensive plan as a key part of the city's southern growth.

However, neighbors expressed concerns about road safety, traffic, water runoff, housing density and potential decreases in property values.

