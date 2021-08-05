Prosecutor: No charges against Basehor police officer in sexual misconduct investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Basehor police officer who was under investigation for a sexual misconduct incident won't face charges in the incident, the Leavenworth County Attorney’s office announced Thursday.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said the office found "no ability to file any criminal charges or any wrongdoing," following an investigation.

According to a press release from the Leavenworth County Attorney's office, on May 5, officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 4400 block of N 141st Street.

When they arrived, officers made contact with the head of the household, a woman and the woman's boyfriend.

The woman was screaming and yelling when officers arrived and interfered with officer's ability to gather information from other witnesses and the caller.

An officer detained the woman and temporarily placed her in a patrol car until officers were able to gather additional information.

After officers gathered additional information the woman was released. Following the incident, the woman filed a complaint against the officer for sexual battery.

Through additional evidence review and witness reports the Kansas Bureau of Investigation concluded the officer didn't commit any crime in this incident.