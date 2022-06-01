Prosecutors charge woman shot by Kansas City, Missouri, police during confrontation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman who was shot by a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer during a confrontation on Friday has been charged in connection to the incident.

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office announced the charges against Leonna Hale on Wednesday.

Hale, 26, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon while exhibiting in threatening manner and resisting a lawful detention.

READ: Criminal complaint, probable cause statement

According to court documents, KCPD officers located a van that had been reported in an armed robbery car-jacking in Kansas City, Kansas.

The van was located at a Family Dollar located at east 6th Street and Prospect Avenue with two people inside.

Responding officers determined it was the stolen van and activated their vehicle lights.

Investigators reviewed body camera footage from the responding officers.

The video reviewed by investigators shows a man exited the vehicle and fled the scene and Hale allegedly also exited the vehicle and retreated toward the back of the van.

Hale then allegedly began to run and officers determined she was armed and had pointed the gun at them.

Officers then shot Hale multiple times before she fell to the ground and was placed in handcuffs. She was later transported to an area hospital. Police say they recovered a firearm they allege was carried by Hale.

One of the officers interviewed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol said that while chasing Hale, he saw her pointing the gun at him and heard one shot. The officer said he flinched and felt some pain and believed he had been shot.

Investigators also interviewed Hale who said she was picked up by the man who drove to the Family Dollar to get something from inside.

Hale said that when the man returned, she noticed police pull up in front of the vehicle who pointed guns at them.

Shortly after Hale admitted to exiting the vehicle with her hands up and began running.

She told investigators she could hear an officer telling her to stop running while she had her hands up. Hale said she then heard gunshots and knew she'd been hit.

During the interview, Hale denied ever having a gun.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker released the following statement on the incident:

"Some false narratives about what happened last Friday night at 6th and Prospect Avenue, unfortunately, were relied upon by some media and other sources. Our job, as prosecutors, is to remain neutral and review all evidence. Our review of body cam videos provided the actual accounting of events that night.

Our review of the investigation revealed the defendant, although she denied having a weapon at the time of the encounter with law enforcement officers, continually displayed a weapon during her encounter with police officers and also appeared to be attempting to flee. The two officers stated that she was armed with what they believed to be a handgun. Body camera footage confirms the officers’ statements that Hale was holding a handgun. Still photos, taken from body cam footage, of this encounter also demonstrate a weapon was present and in the hands of the defendant."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

