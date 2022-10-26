Prosecutors want Britt Reid to spend 4 years in prison for 2021 crash that severely injured child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors want Britt Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and a former Chiefs assistant coach, to serve four years in prison for a drunk driving crash that severely injured a 5-year-old child.

Reid is scheduled to be sentenced Friday, Oct. 28, in Jackson County Court.

He pleaded guilty Sept. 12 to the felony of Driving While Intoxicated - Serious Physical Injury.

The crash happened on Feb. 4, 2021, when Reid's pickup truck collided with two vehicles on the on ramp from Stadium Drive to Interstate 435.

In a sentencing memorandum filed by the Jackson County prosecutor's office, the document states Reid was "unlawfully operating his vehicle at speeds over 80 mph in a 65 mph zone at the time of the crash."

"Additionally, evidence will show the defendant was intoxicated while operating his vehicle at that speed," according to the sentencing memorandum.

Ariel Young, who was 5-years old when the crash happened, suffered a severe brain injury when Reid's truck slammed into a car she was in on the ramp to the interstate.

The Chiefs agreed to pay for a comprehensive care plan "that provides Ariel with world-class medical care and long-term financial stability," according to the Young family attorney.

The prosecutor's sentencing memorandum also points out this was not Reid's first encounter with law enforcement.

He pleaded guilty to carrying a firearm without a license in a January 2007 road rage incident and in August 2007, was charged with DUI while his other case was still pending, according to the sentencing memorandum.

Reid pleaded guilty in that case.

Reid's attorney, well-known defense attorney J.R. Hobbs, argues in the defendant's sentencing memorandum Reid be given a "probationary or non-custodial sentence with whatever conditions the Court deems appropriate, including house arrest."

The defense's sentencing memorandum includes excerpts from letters about Mr. Reid's character.

"Britt loves his family, wife and children and is devoted to his mom and dad," according to the sentencing memorandum. " What impresses me most about Britt is his willingness to share the failures, short comings, addictions tragedies in his life with others."

Reid voluntarily checked into a 90-day in-patient treatment facility after the crash and completed the program, according to the defense's sentencing memorandum.

He has not violated any of his post-treatment requirements and recommendations, the memorandum states.

"Stated simply, the defendant's requested sentence for a probationary term with home confinement under his particular circumstances which did not result in death is well within the Court's discretion," according to the defense's memorandum.

Prosecutors argue in their memorandum that "while he may not have gotten behind the wheel with the purpose of injuring someone, he made a chose to ignore the potential consequences of his actions. A four-year sentence in the Missouri Department of Adult Institution will emphasize this fact to the defendant."

