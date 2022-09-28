Public to weigh in on incentives package for latest Mission Gateway proposal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The public will have the chance to weigh in on what incentives should used to fund the latest Mission Gateway proposal located along Shawnee Mission Parkway and Roe Boulevard.

In June, the project's development team, Aryeh Realty LLC, met with the Mission Planning Commission to present the latest proposal.

Aryeh proposed fewer retail components and more residential and office space.

The newest proposal would increase the number of residential units from 168 to 373.

Retail square footage would be reduced from 195,000 square feet to 140,000.

In addition, it would increase the amount of square footage for office/medical uses from 75,000 to 100,000 square feet.

The project would be divided into two phases, with the first being focused on expanding the residential part of the project.

Phase two would include building a hotel and medical/office spaces.

Wednesday night's meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Mission City Hall.

