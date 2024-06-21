Watch Now
Q BBQ Fest sure to make mouths water this weekend

Posted at 9:30 AM, Jun 21, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Q BBQ Fest returns to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this weekend.

The all-you-can-eat barbeque festival runs June 21-22 in Lot M. Tickets can be bought at kcbbqfest.com. Parking is free.

Over 30,000 pounds of BBQ will be smoked over the weekend. Pitmasters will take turns sharing their expertise on the Weber Stage. They'll focus on different aspects, like how to smoke a turkey to how to make skirt steak tacos.

The hours vary by which ticket you hold. Friday runs from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. for VIP tickets, 7 p.m.-10 p.m. for general admission. There are two sessions on Saturday. VIP is from 11a.m.-3 p.m. and 4 p.m.-8 p.m.; general admission is noon-3 p.m. or 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

