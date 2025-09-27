KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig, who focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, learned about the new copays through a viewer's email last week. If you have a story idea for Elyse, please send her an email at elyse.schoenig@kshb.com.

—

The Department of Veterans Affairs said it is implementing new $15 copays for certain fitness classes starting Oct. 1, but veterans said they are getting mixed information about who will be required to pay.

Questions remain following new Department of Veterans Affairs copay requirements

After airing the initial story Tuesday, KSHB 41 reached out to the VA with follow-up questions.

They asked for a day or two to respond, but three days later, there's still no official statement from the department.

James Bush, an Air Force veteran who attends Gerofit workout classes through the VA, first contacted KSHB 41 about the surprise announcement.

"It just kind of hit us out of the cold," Bush said.

The change caught other veterans in his class off guard as well.

"I came in today (Tuesday) and found out about it," Another veteran, Ennio Valente, said.

Ed Stine, also a veteran in the program, said he and his wife both attend classes. With the new copay enforcement, it would cost them $360 a month.

"Up to now, it's been at no cost," Stine said.

All three veterans said the Gerofit program is vital to their health. Starting next Wednesday, there will be a $15 copay to attend these fitness classes.

Bush said the group received some verbal clarification during Wednesday's class about who might be exempt from the new fees.

"The copay may be applicable for some...if they don't have a disability rating, or if their income is above certain levels," Bush said.

The VA already charges copays for certain services, depending on factors like income level and whether a veteran has a service-connected disability, according to its website.

"I happen to have a disability rating as a result of a service-related injury," Bush said.

The U.S. VA Press Secretary confirmed Tuesday that copays will start Oct. 1 for whole health treatments, including yoga and meditation classes.

When Bush and Elyse Schoenig searched the VA website for clarity on copays specific to Gerofit, the information was limited. The site mentions a $15 copay but doesn't specify who must pay it.

"It doesn't really say who it's applicable to," Bush noted while reviewing the website. "It just says that there's $15 copay."

Bush said the financial burden extends beyond individual healthcare costs.

"I don't really think that the copay is a good idea for anyone, simply because preventive health care is less expensive than curative health care," Bush said.

He's concerned about broader implications for veteran services.

"There's a lot of stuff in the news about cutbacks, about people not being hired, about terminations that causes all of us, veterans, you know, serious concern," Bush said.

KSHB 41 made contact with a VA spokesperson Friday, but has not received an official statement or answers to our additional questions.

The veterans want clarity about what they'll be required to pay, so we will continue reaching out to the VA until the department provides answers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—