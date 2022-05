KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Come rain, wind or shine, the Kansas Speedway will welcome thousands of fans for the AdventHealth 400.

Races will start their engines at 2 p.m., tickets are still available.

While pouring rain and wind speeds of up to 50-60 mph swept through Kansas Speedway Sunday morning, conditions are expected to clear up by this afternoon.

Grandstand gates open up at 10 a.m., with driver introductions taking place at 1:30 p.m.