Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Rain and thunderstorms may impact morning commute

Grant in Storm Tracker checking out the morning commute
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rain and thunderstorms overnight and early Friday morning are having an impact on the morning commute.

Grant in Storm Tracker checking out the morning commute

Overnight storms slowed some early morning traffic.

Several accidents were reported across the metro, none with serious injuries so far.

Reporter Grant Stephens continues to travel the metro in Storm Tracker checking out road conditions on the highways.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Jeff Penner continues to monitor conditions and has the latest info. in his forecast.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

020626_KSHB_Image_NXA_Web_Sidebar.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us