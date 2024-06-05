Ralph Yarl, Yo-Yo Ma take stage at Kansas City Symphony

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — World-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma is in Kansas City this week for a series of special concerts and appearances.

One of those appearances took place Tuesday night at Helzberg Hall at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts when Ma took the stage with Ralph Yarl.

RELATED | Famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma to perform with Kansas City Symphony in 18th and Vine neighborhood

Yarl, a musician who graduated this spring from Staley High School, is continuing his recovery after he was shot in the head after going to the wrong house in April 2023 to pick up his siblings.

Courtesy Ralph Yarl family (from left to right) Ralph Yarl, Joel Thompson and Yo-Yo Ma

Yarl and Ma were joined on stage alongside Atlanta-based composer Joel Thompson for a performance of “With Malice Toward None” from the movie "Lincoln."

Tuesday night’s performance included a discussion led by Kansas City Symphony Music Director Michael Stern.

Courtesy Ralph Yarl family (from left to right) Kansas City Symphony Music Director Michael Stern, composer Joel Thompson, cellist Yo-Yo Ma and Ralph Yarl.

A spokesperson from Yarl’s family told KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson that Ralph plans to attend the University of Texas this fall to pursue a major in engineering. He also plans to participate in the marching band.

—