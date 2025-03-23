Ray-Pec students make progress building Integrated Learning House

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

Students at Raymore-Peculiar High School have made significant progress on the construction of a new Integrated Learning House.

"I’ve seen this project go from this open lot to the concrete, to the walls going up," said Mylee Schroeder, a senior at Ray-Pec. "It’s just a great thing to watch and see this thing grow.”

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Mylee Schroeder



KSHB 41 first reported on the district releasing its plan for the project in September 2024.

Ray-Pec's Integrated Learning House will merge regular education students with special education students.

A variety of programs and classes will be offered like basic meal preparation, setting a dining room table, maintaining a clean living space, basic home repair, interior design, budgeting, and farm-to-table cooking from an on-site garden.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Amanda Coleman

"Teaching learners all of the things that are just part of independent living. You cannot mirror or match that in just a traditional school building setting," said Amanda Coleman, director of special education.

The project is set for completion in August 2025.

Right now, students in various work-based construction classes are working on vital parts of the project. During KSHB 41's visit to the job site, students were installing electrical and HVAC systems in the home.

Ray-Pec School District Integrated Learning House

Mylee Schroeder, a senior and project manager on the project, gave KSHB 41 a site tour. She explained the experience has helped solidify the avenue she wants to take in her future career.

"My goal is to go to college, not waste my time there, I guess, and know this is what I want to do," she said. "Learning what on-the-job work looks like and what behind-the-scenes looks like really just locks in what I want to do."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Ray-Pec High School student installing HVAC in the Integrated Learning House.

Schroeder's job is to coordinate with Kansas City area contractors helping with the project via email as well as other design classes working on the project.

"I’ve had to manage them in a way that’s kind of different, a student-student relationship," Schroeder said. "They all respect me, and we all respect each other.”

The students are a vital component to building the Integrated Learning House, creating a sense of accountability and accomplishment throughout the project.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Katie Huff

"It's very important for our curriculum so that our students are able to transfer the skills," explained Katie Huff, LEAD transition teacher. "It’s very student-driven. Oftentimes, if there is bumps, it might be the adults getting in the way.”

There are a variety of donors and partners on the project: HTK Architects, J.E. Dunn Construction, Henderson Engineers and the Peculiar Charitable Foundation. HTK Architecture donated design work for the project.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Ray-Pec student installs electrical components in Integrated Learning House.

"They can use this as a training opportunity and do," Huff said. "Many of the students are able to gain internships and use this on their resume, showing that they have had real-world learning experience."

The 1,800-square-foot home will be fully functional upon completion. No students will reside in the home.

"This will actually make it more authentic where kids are truly learning how to do things," said Dr. Kristel Barr, Ray-Pec's chief academic officer. "It’s been exciting to make what was a dream become a reality.”

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Dr. Kristel Barr

Ray-Pec students told KSHB 41 this project is a legacy, paving the way for future Panthers to grow and thrive.

"It’s just a great thing to watch and see this thing grow," Schroeder said. "It makes me feel like I've done something."

