Raymore ice rink vandalized, forced to shut down before the holidays

RAYMORE, Mo. — A new Raymore winter tradition was ruined only two days before Christmas.

The city of Raymore said its ice-skating rink was vandalized late Wednesday night.

“Unfortunately, the rink is melted,” Melissa Harmer, communications manager for the city of Raymore, said. “Someone picked a hole into our skate rink and damaged our refrigeration lines.”

Melissa Harmer is trying to figure out if the hole in the center of the rink was done with malicious intent and is working with police.

“We’re very sad,” she said. “It’s unfortunate our visitors can’t skate for the next several days here because it’s a wonderful winter park.”

With school out, extended rink hours and it being two days before Christmas, it was on many families' holiday lists.

“It sucks that people can’t take care of things, be courteous, be kind, be thoughtful,” the Goulding family said. “Because it ends up affecting other people and now, we don’t get to do something fun on a day where we get to hang out and had plans to go do something memorable as a family together because someone could not help themselves.”

The city says they’re waiting for new parts and coolant to come in so they can open next week.

“It could have been a lot worse, and we can fix it, it’ll just take a little bit of time,” Harmer said.