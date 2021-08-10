Raytown C-2 School District Superintendent, Dr. Allan Markley, to retire in June 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dr. Allan Markley, who's served as the Raytown C-2 School District superintendent for the last 13 years, will retire in June 2022.

Markley graduated with a Bachelor of Education from then-Southwest Missouri State University and received a Doctorate in Educational Leadership form St. Louis University in 2003.

“It is incredibly hard to think that my time in the Raytown C-2 School District is nearing its end," Markley said in a letter to staff. "I take so much pride in the memories and successes that have filled the last 13 years of my career."

According to the district, ACT scores, attendance and graduation rates in the district increased under his leadership, among other things.

Markley started his career in education as teacher in Stockton, Missouri, in 1995.

“When my wife Kathy and I moved to Raytown, we were a family of four, uncertain as to what the future had in store for us," Markley said. "This community not only welcomed us, but also accepted us. Raytown gave us the home we needed to grow. Now 13 years later, we have a senior and junior at Raytown High School and a fifth grader at Norfleet. Seth, Luke and Josh are learning to become outstanding citizens because of the staff, students, families and community members who make this a wonderful place to raise children.”