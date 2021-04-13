Raytown man dies after motorcycle crash on Missouri 350

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 68-year-old Raytown man died several days after he was involved in a crash on his motorcycle in Kansas City, Missouri.

The KCPD Accident Investigation Section was notified Tuesday morning that an unidentified motorcyclist had died from injuries suffered in a crash on April 5.

KCPD officers were dispatched shortly before 6:30 p.m. to the area of East 87th Street and Missouri 350 for a reported crash between a motorcycle and passenger vehicle.

According to the accident investigation, a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on Missouri 350 “at a very high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic.”

Near the intersection with 87th Street, the motorcycle struck the left rear of a gray Chevrolet Volt while changing lanes. The motorcyclist was ejected after losing control.

The driver was “only wearing a small helmet” and was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening head injuries.

The driver of the Volt was not injured.