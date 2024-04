KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 63-year-old man.

William A. Bunce was last seen Friday at 3 p.m. when he signed out of the Alpine Breeze nursing home at 6124 Raytown Road. He has not returned.

Bunce is described as a white man who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 190 lbs.

He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Bunce is diagnosed with schizophrenia, according to Raytown police. Bunce has mobility issues and uses a walker.