Raytown police need public's help to find missing teen girl

Posted at 7:46 PM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 20:48:20-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Mia Williams was last seen about at about 1 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2022, near east 81st Terrace and Harris Avenue in Raytown.

Williams was wearing a black tank top, black shorts and black shoes.

Police say Williams could be in the Grandview, Missouri, area.

She was found there the last time she was reported missing, according to Raytown police.

Anyone with information about Mia Williams should call 911.

