Raytown resident says her shed is worth $1K; Jackson County says it's worth $35K

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Raytown woman and the Jackson County Assessor's Office have wildly different views on the value of a backyard shed.

Judy Roberts of Raytown is in her 80's and baffled by how much the county says her 60-year-old backyard shed is worth.

“This is what they are saying it's worth — $35,000,” she said. “Last year, it was assessed at $25,000 and this year it was assessed at 35,000 dollars. It’s worth $1,000. You can see the corner down here, it's destroyed.”

She said it has a dirt floor, holes where critters get in and termites.

Roberts is not surprised her home property tax assessment went up along with thousands of others.

Roberts and her husband Rick, also in his 80s, say they haven’t upgraded their home and they already submitted their appeal on their house and shed assessments.

“All the houses were out here in the cul-de-sac waving our assessments, 'Have you gotten yours, have you gotten yours,"' she said.

The couple wants tax protections for older people.

“They seem to have targeted the elderly it seems to me." Roberts said. "There are other counties in Missouri and in all the other states where the elderly are given break. But here’s the break that Jackson County gave us — we can do it in four payments.”

Roberts joined large group of taxpayers who filled the Jackson County Legislature's chamber Monday to voice their concerns about their property tax assessments.

Some people asked for appeal extensions while others shared their personal struggles in paying an increased bill from a fixed income.

“From $110,00 on my home to $542,000 on my home,” one property owner told the legislators. “That’s a significant chunk of money."

Roberts told the legislators she wished more could be done.

“I am disappointed that the people who are really in charge are not here to hear us,” she said.

