Raytown schools latest Kansas City-area district to navigate social media threat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raytown School District is the latest Kansas City-area school district forced to navigate alleged social media threats.

School officials sent a letter home to parents on Thursday concerning an alleged social media threat circulating that mentions Raytown and Friday the 13th.

The district says the initial investigation points to it being an old post with a few minor changes.

The district takes any threat seriously, and is fully investigating in partnership with local law enforcement.

The district says they do not believe the threat is credible. However, out of the abundance of caution, there will be extra security and police presence throughout the district.

The district letter also reminds folks to not forward or re-post a threat, but take a screenshot and provide it to district staff.

They also strongly encourage parents to have a conversation with students about threatening comments, texts or posts, which will be dealt with in accordance to the student code of conduct and criminal law.

