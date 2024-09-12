List of Kansas City-area school districts investigating threats of 'violence' grows with 2 more Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two more Kansas City-area school districts alerted families they were investigating threats made against schools.

Both the Bonner Springs Unified School District 204 and Kearney School District were notified of threats of violence.

The Bonner Springs Police Department said the threat involved Clark Middle School and gun violence.

It began investigating the threat and found it was not credible.

The Kearney School District said that Wednesday evening, it received an anonymous tip through Missouri's Courage2Report system about potential violence involving its schools.

The district said it's working with the Kearney Police Department and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the matter.

Classes were held Thursday with heightened security.

"We are aware that the recent school shootings in Georgia have raised fears among students, families and staff members," the district said in a message to families. "Be assured that our top priority every day is safety and security."

This week, at least six other major Kansas City-area school districts have investigated threats made toward their schools.

This includes the Grandview School District, Independence School District, Kansas City Public Schools District, Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools District, Lee's Summit School District, and Raytown School District.

One Lee's Summit student was even arrested for allegedly posting threatening messages on social media.

Officials said that after a major school shooting happens, there is an uptick in non-credible threats made toward schools.

Last week, four people died and nine others were injured in a school shooting in Georgia.

—

