Lee’s Summit student in custody after posting threatening message

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee’s Summit student is in police custody and won’t be in class Tuesday after allegedly making a threatening message Monday night on TikTok.

Lee’s Summit School District Superintendent Dr. David Buck said in a letter to parents Tuesday morning that the district became aware of the threat Monday night toward East Trails Middle School.

Lee’s Summit police and FBI agents responded, identified the student behind the threat and took them into police custody. A parent was also contacted.

The incident comes on the heels of another vague threat to four Lee’s Summit schools Monday. Police were unable to corroborate the threat to those four schools.

“Threats like the ones we have responded to this week disrupt the learning environment for students and consume staff resources," Buck said. “Please help us emphasize to all students that making a threat against a public school, even as a joke, has serious legal and disciplinary consequences.

"Finally, if you see a social media threat, please don't forward or re-post it. Instead, take a screenshot and share it with our school administrators and police. our SafeSchool hotlines, accessible on our school websites, are another way to confidentially share information with our leaders."

A student who made a threat Sunday night against Blue Springs High School was also taken into custody as part of the Blue Springs district’s response to a threat made on Snapchat.

Several other districts and schools dealt with threats made on Monday.

—