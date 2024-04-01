Read ballot language for stadium sales tax vote in Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters will decide whether to pass a sales tax to fund stadium projects for the Chiefs and Royals Tuesday in Jackson County, Missouri.

But the ballot question ballot is causing some confusion.

The groups pushing for a ‘Yes’ vote have called the tax an extension or continuation of an existing tax, but it’s technically a new tax at the same rate, but in place for a new length of time.

The ballot question asks voters whether they want to repeal the current tax and impose a new tax.

“I found the wording somewhat confusing,” admitted Tommy Faris after voting early. “It said something like, 'Should we repeal this sales tax?' So I said, 'No, I think we should keep it.'"

Faris misunderstood the question.

Voting "No" allows the current tax to end in 2031 as scheduled.

Throughout the campaign, Chiefs President Mark Donovan has tried to simplify the question by telling anyone who supports the teams and their plans to vote "Yes." A "No" vote would go against the team's plans.

Here’s the question on the ballot:

Shall the County of Jackson repeal its countywide capital improvements sales tax of three-eighths of one percent (3/8%) authorized by Section 67.700 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri and impose as a parks sales tax of three eighths of one percent (3/8%) authorized by Section 644.032 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri for a period of 40 years, to provide funding for park improvements, consisting of (1) site preparation and clearance, developing, constructing, furnishing, improving, equipping, repairing, maintaining, and operating both Arrowhead Stadium and its surrounds, and a new baseball stadium and its surrounds, to retain the Kansas City Chiefs in Jackson County, Missouri and the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Jackson County, Missouri pursuant to long term leases; and (2) refinancing debt obligations previously incurred to finance or refinance improvements to the Harry S Truman Sports Complex?

KSHB 41 News has received several questions from voters ahead of the election. Here are answers to a few more questions submitted to us.

Aside from the sales tax, how will the teams fund their projects?

Both teams will contribute private investments. The Chiefs have promised $300 million. The Royals said they’ll contribute roughly $300 million toward building the new stadium and about $1 billion for a neighboring ballpark district. The teams have also had conversations with the state of Missouri and city of Kansas City about additional contributions.

How many votes are necessary for the question to pass or fail?

A simple majority wins the question. Whichever answer gets 50 percent plus one of the vote wins.

On what items do we pay this sales tax?

Anyone who buys something in Jackson County will pay the tax. It applies to a wide range of goods like cars, groceries, clothing, basically anything you normally pay sales tax on.

How much does the sales tax cost me?

The amount you pay in a sales tax depends on how much you spend in the county. Consumers pay $3.75 for every $1,000 they spend.

