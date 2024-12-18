'Real blow to the people': Future impact on Platte County orgs following decision on Children's Service Fund

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

The future of the Platte County Children's Service Fund remains in limbo following a decision made earlier this week.

The Children's Service Fund was struck down by county commissioners on Monday. One of the commissioners argued the county can't afford a sales tax.

Their final decision has left the future of many organizations in question.

“Grant funding, like what the Children's Services Fund would be, is really important because that's consistent funding that we get. We know that that's gonna come in, that we're gonna be able to supply more food, more nutrition, more nourishment for the kids in our community," said Gwen O'Brien, executive director of Feed Northland Kids.

Feed Northland Kids has been a vital resource in fighting food insecurity in the county. Just last year, the organization provided over 10,000 pounds of food in various schools.

“It's really important that we continue these services, that we enhance them, that we grow them because the need in the Northland is growing," O'Brien said.

With a growing need, O'Brien said secured funding from the Children's Service Fund would have allowed Feed Northland Kids to expand outreach.

“We need that consistent and supportive funding to provide consistent services to families. We don't need to know, can we do it this month and maybe not next month"" O'Brien said.

Dozens of organizations, like Feed Northland Kids, would have been eligible for the funds, an issue voters approved in November.

“We know that the Northland cares about their community, so it's been extra frustrating that the commissioners decided to go a different way than the voters," O'Brien said.

KSHB 41 reached out to supporters of the Children's Service Fund. They said they are seeking legal action to fight the commission's decision, so they have created a GoFundMe campaign.

A final decision could ultimately come down inside a courtroom.

