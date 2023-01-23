Reale Justice Network, abortion-rights supporters fight for new era of reproductive rights

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Abortion-rights supporters in Kansas City gathered Sunday on what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

The Reale Justice Network held a rally at All Souls, a church in Kansas City, Missouri, to discuss what is next for reproductive justice in the post-Roe world.

“Fight, fight, fight — reproductive justice is our right," chanted founder and director Justice Gatson.

She says the network is on a mission to "usher in this new era for reproductive rights."

Without access to abortion, M'Vyonne Payne says she would not be alive today.

"I found out that I had an ectopic pregnancy at 10 weeks when my fallopian tube ruptured,” Payne said. "It was medically necessary for my pregnancy to end in order to save my life.”

Those who gathered spoke on how the overturning of Roe v. Wade affects control over one's body.

“There is no place to get abortion care in Missouri right now,” Gatson said. “That means people are shuffling around figuring out where they can go, they are figuring out transportation, childcare, those kinds of things.”

Soaking in the weight of what the day now symbolizes, supporters say sharing their voices is the first step into the new era.

“Take a second and listen to the stories of people who have had to deal with this firsthand and maybe learn something from it,” said attendee Marabella Wharton.

—